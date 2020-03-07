Cyn Santana Offers Great Advice To Women Going Through Postpartum Depression

Cyn Santana is reflecting about the postpartum depression she experienced after having her first child Lexington with ex-fiance Joe Budden in 2017.

While the Love and Hip Hop: New York star deems her now-two-year-old the light of her life, she wasn’t always prepared for the difficult battles that come with being a mother.

Last year on LHHNY, Cyn told Joe she had been experiencing postpartum depression, a mental and emotional health condition resulting from the hormonal changes of giving birth.

Now, Santana is taking to her Instagram account to let new mothers know what worked to help curve her depression.

“‘...you gonn get through it. Postpartum depression. There’s so many layers to it. The hormonal changes, the mental changes, the physical changes but I wanna start with the spirit first,” she captioned a video that offered even more advise. “I’m not a doctor or expert, seeking professional help is always a great option!! I was able to get through my postpartum depression (which lasted almost two years.) through prayer, self care and practicing patience with myself. It gets better. I promise!!! Sending love and light to my mommies.”

In the video, Santana says there are multiple approaches to overcoming postpartum depression. The first? Proactive research: “Read up on postpartum depression as much as you can. Educate yourself. You wanna know what the signs are. You wanna understand it as much as you can.”

Next, Cyn says you should find your support system: “You want to try to avoid being alone,” she said. “Like, that’s what really just drowns you in that postpartum depression…you wanna surround yourself with people, and with good energy as much as you can.”

Santana says that self-care is the third key: “Another thing that I did? Self-care, me-time,” she said. “That’s important. You wanna accept whatever help is being offered with the baby or babies, and take an hour for yourself and do whatever the f*ck make you feels good.”

Finally, Cyn says seeking professional help is imperative: “Of course, you should probably go to the doctor, and speak to somebody about how you feel,” she concludes. “Some women take medicine. Some women take vitamins. I, personally, didn’t take medicine. I’m not really into taking drugs.”

Definitely some great advice from a woman who’s been through childbirth. Watch her whole Instagram video on the subject below.