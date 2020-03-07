‘Basketball Wives’ Star OG Chijindu Countersues Evelyn Lozada For ‘Emotional Distress’

Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada sued her co-star Ogom “OG” Chijindu back in October 2019 for defamation, and now, OG is clapping back.

According to TMZ, Chijindu claims Lozada has a bad habit of suing people and that the defamation lawsuit she filed against her triggered a medical scare.

The docs obtained by the celebrity news outlet claim OG’s reaction to the lawsuits were so bad she had to go to the emergency room for treatment. She also says Lozada has a tendency to file lawsuits "for the purpose of financial gain and media attention." OG listed several lawsuits Lozada has filed in the past.

Evelyn’s defamation lawsuit stems from claims she lost several endorsements after OG called her a racist.

“AND THERE iT iS.. SHOW YOUR TRUE COLORS YOU RACiST BiGOT..” OG tweeted on September 11, 2019. “YOU CALLED CECE ‘LiNG LiNG’ JACKiE A ‘COCKROACH’ & NOW ME A ‘MONKEY’ MAY GOD TAKE CARE OF YOU WELL WELL..EVELYN LOZADA..@vh1 NOT OK#iHEARTOG #NiGERiANknockout #BBWLA #VH1 #BASKETBALLwives#evelynLOZADAtheRACiST #BOOM.”