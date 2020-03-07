Halle Berry’s Response To Finding Out She’s Related To Sarah Palin Is Hilarious

It’s interesting what you can find when you go through the lineage of your ancestry. Halle Berry, however, isn’t too thrilled about one of her family tree connections.

Via Twitter, the celebrity news account Daily Blast LIVE tweeted that the legendary actress is “distant relatives” with former Alaskan governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

“This pair shares roots that may seem like they're from different trees, but @halleberry and former VP candidate @SarahPalinUSA are distant relatives -- though the actual connection is unclear,” tweeted the account.