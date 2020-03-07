Jussie Smollett's Attempt To Have Charges Dismissed Denied By Judge

Jussie Smollett asked the Illinois high court to halt the felony court case against him, and was denied. The Empire star was charged a second time for allegedly lying about a hate crime staged against him in Chicago last year.

After failing to get the charges thrown out, Smollett's attorney said their expectations were low so the judgment was no surprise. “Motions for supervisory orders are extraordinary remedies and not usually granted," William Quinlan, an attorney for Smollett, said in a statement. "We believed the unique circumstances of this case warranted filing the motion. We will now follow the standard appellate procedure.”

Smollett is accused of alleged disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police last January, when he said two men using racist and homophobic slurs attacked him in the wee hours of the morning near his Chicago apartment. After an initial public outpouring of support, inconsistencies began popping up in the case, leading Smollett to be charged with 16 felony counts last year. District attorney Kim Foxx suddenly and without explanation dropped all the charges against Smollett last March, but new charges were filed last month.