‘Insecure’ Showrunner Prentice Penny’s Directorial Debut ‘Uncorked’ Has A New Trailer

The trailer for Netflix’s upcoming drama Uncorked has been released.

The film is written and directed by Prentice Penny, the showrunner of Insecure. It stars Mamoudou Athie, Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance and depicts a father and son story about love, sacrifice and following your heart.

Also featured in the cast are Matt McGorry, Sasha Compere, Gil Ozeri, Kelly Jenrette, Bernard David Jones, and Meera Rohit Kumbhani.

“It’s rare that Black people get to tell a father-son story without the father’s absence serving as the catalyst for the story,” stated Penny, according to Black Film. “That was never my experience and I think it’s more important than ever that art reflects our humanity and who we are as regular people, rather than just being defined by the color of our skin or the trauma that has happened to us”

He continued: “I’m incredibly grateful to Netflix and our entire producing team for not only understanding that vision, but for wholeheartedly supporting it too. To be able to tell this story, inspired by the relationship I have with my own father, is exciting for so many reasons; and to have actors like Mamoudou, Courtney and Niecy, each talented beyond measure, on board to bring this story to life with me is beyond my wildest dreams for this project.”

Uncorked is produced by Penny and Datari Turner alongside Chris Pollack of Forge Media, Jason Michael Berman of Mandalay Pictures, and Jill Ahrens, Ryan Ahrens and Ben Renzo of Argent Pictures. The film will stream on Netflix starting March 27.

Watch the trailer below.