Here’s Who Made It In The Cast Of ‘Black Panther 2’

The long-awaited sequel to Black Panther is finally in production. And we might know who’s going to be in the sequel.

The Ryan Coogler-directed film is currently shooting and set for a May 2022 release. While that seems like an interminable amount of time to wait, thanks to ScreenRant.com, we might be able to spend that time thinking of which characters we’ll see again.

Here’s who’s rumored to be part of Black Panther 2: Okoye (Danai Gurira), Shuri (Leticia Wright), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and Ramonda (Angela Bassett).

Notably absent from the list is Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Details on the fate of his character have been kept strictly under wraps.

The cast has a couple of years left before they’ll have to start warming up their Wakanda salutes!