LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter talk with LeBron James after a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Video Of Jay-Z Helping Starstruck Blue Ivy Ask LeBron James For Special Gift Goes Viral

Watch the adorable viral video.

Published 22 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Blue Ivy may have superstar parents but she couldn't help but get starstruck when she met Lakers legend LeBron James

On Sunday (March 8), Jay-Z and Blue Ivy were in at the Los Angeles Lakers vs the Los Angeles Clippers game and had some one-one-one time with James. 

In an adorable video, Blue wants a signed basketball but is too afraid to ask. Jay can be heard saying, "I can't do it. If you want it, you gotta tell him….You almost got it out. Yeah, just do it."

Blue finally asks James for his autograph and the 35-year-old says, "You want a ball from me?" Okay, I got you." He then promised, “You got school on Monday? By the time you get out of school on Monday, you'll have it."

Watch below:

We are sure Blue can’t wait to get home from school today!

(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

