Video Of Jay-Z Helping Starstruck Blue Ivy Ask LeBron James For Special Gift Goes Viral

Blue Ivy may have superstar parents but she couldn't help but get starstruck when she met Lakers legend LeBron James.

On Sunday (March 8), Jay-Z and Blue Ivy were in at the Los Angeles Lakers vs the Los Angeles Clippers game and had some one-one-one time with James.



In an adorable video, Blue wants a signed basketball but is too afraid to ask. Jay can be heard saying, "I can't do it. If you want it, you gotta tell him….You almost got it out. Yeah, just do it."



Blue finally asks James for his autograph and the 35-year-old says, "You want a ball from me?" Okay, I got you." He then promised, “You got school on Monday? By the time you get out of school on Monday, you'll have it."



