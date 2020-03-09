British Journalist Compares Meghan Markle To ‘Trailer Trash’ Live On TV

Meghan Markle has been constantly criticized by the British press ever since she began dating Prince Harry. However, since her and her husband’s split from the royal family, she’s been under intensified unfair heat from the tabloids.

A British journalist appeared on MSNBC Live on Saturday (March 7) and openly said on air that “many people” consider the Duchess of Sussex to be only “five clicks up from trailer trash.”

That reporter’s name is Victoria Mather and she believes that the couple has shown “disrespect” to royal family protocol.

“I think what has really, really upset the British public is that Meghan Markle, who many people consider as only, you know, five clicks up from trailer trash, has actually tried to disrespect the queen,” Mather, who has worked for The Telegraph and Vanity Fair, said. “And the queen is the most respected person, most respected woman, in the world.”

Mather also claimed Markle is an attention seeker who didn’t want to “be second best” to Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. After the comments were made, show anchor Lindsey Reiser quickly ended the segment.