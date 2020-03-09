British Journalist Compares Meghan Markle To ‘Trailer Trash’ Live On TV

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Meghan Markle has been constantly criticized by the British press ever since she began dating Prince Harry. However, since her and her husband’s split from the royal family, she’s been under intensified unfair heat from the tabloids.
A British journalist appeared on MSNBC Live on Saturday (March 7) and openly said on air that “many people” consider the Duchess of Sussex to be only “five clicks up from trailer trash.”
That reporter’s name is Victoria Mather and she believes that the couple has shown “disrespect” to royal family protocol.
“I think what has really, really upset the British public is that Meghan Markle, who many people consider as only, you know, five clicks up from trailer trash, has actually tried to disrespect the queen,” Mather, who has worked for The Telegraph and Vanity Fair, said. “And the queen is the most respected person, most respected woman, in the world.”
Mather also claimed Markle is an attention seeker who didn’t want to “be second best” to Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. After the comments were made, show anchor Lindsey Reiser quickly ended the segment.
@DrJasonJohnson, @ElieNYC Yo Fellas, check this S#it out!!! pic.twitter.com/acJsD4V1OA— Jules Vincent (@JulesVincent13) March 7, 2020
Now, it’s Mather who is receiving heat online. Twitter quickly posted video of the disgusting notions and had the smoke for Mather. See what some are saying below.
Shame @MSNBC. My professors at @mujschool are shaking their heads. You can’t just sit there and let people spout racist ideas. Megan graduated from private schools and has a double degree from @NorthwesternU. Trailer trash ... huh?— Jack Epstein (@jack_epstein) March 7, 2020
Unfortunately this is how quite a few British ‘white women of a certain age’ feel and some of the men. The younger generation: happy Harry is happy. These people are beyond disgusting and in no way represent the majority of us. Why these people are given a voice tho I’ve no idea.— Ilona Mitchell 🏴 (@IlonaNMarlie) March 7, 2020
Thank u for posting this! I watched it live in disgust! @LindseyReiser ended the interview BUT SHE SAID NOTHING TO CORRECT THOSE RACIST/MISOGYNISTIC REMARKS! A truly shameful moment on @MSNBC! #Racism #Misogyny #DoBetter #MSNBCLive— Tracy (@TweetingTracy) March 7, 2020
I'm glad Lindsey cut her off but the fact that another racist, British correspondent is speaking on Duchess Meghan is appalling. @MSNBC stop hiring these people to speak. They know nothing but hatred and we will not tolerate that!— ѕυяνινє∂ вℓανιкєη🦇 (@emmytargaryen) March 7, 2020
Who is this woman---I didn't catch her name- and why was she allowed to get away with saying this?— SussexStories (@Evefontenot1) March 7, 2020
She's exactly what @VanityFair represents. It's about time we stop supporting them. No reason why POC continue to associate with them.— Love & Faith💗 (@LoveTea07648142) March 7, 2020
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
