Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Announces Sex Of Baby

It’s a girl!
Queen & Slim actress, Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband, The Affair’s Joshua Jackson are officially expecting a baby girl, after confirming the sex of their little bundle of joy on Sunday (March 8).
The exciting announcement was shared by the happy couple via Turner-Smith’s Instagram story on International Women’s Day.
“Favourite moments with baby,” she captioned in her first video. “Can you see her dancing in there? Everytime I try to record she stops.”
RELATED| Jodie Turner-Smith And Joshua Jackson Are Considering Not Raising Their Child In America Because Of The Racism
As the video continues, the actress's stomach can be seen moving as her daughter kicks around.
The mommy-daddy duo has yet to announce a due date.
Previously appearing on The Graham Norton Show in January, the 33-year-old referred to her child as a “she” in the interview sitting alongside Margot Robbie, Jim Carrey, and her Queen & Slim costar Daniel Kaluuya, as reported by People.
“So glad I could be here while you’re crowning,” Carrey laughed. Turner-Smith then replied, “I think she’s bored,” gently teasing that she was having a girl.
RELATED| ‘Queen & Slim’ Star Jodie Turner-Smith Secretly Ties The Knot With Joshua Jackson
The British-star gave a special shout out to her husband and father to her first born on Valentine’s Day.
“Our 2nd valentine’s day and it’s even more magical than the first!,” she captioned before later finishing the heartfelt post with “happy valentine’s day to the man who sees my soul and hold my heart 💞love you, baby daddy 💋🤗🥰”
Although it is unclear when the couple officially tied the knot, the two lovebirds have been head over heels for eachother since late 2018.
(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
