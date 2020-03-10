'Boomerang’ Season 2: What We Can Expect From Bryson And Simone

Complicating their professional aspirations were their personal ones, with Bryson and Simone giving in to their attraction for each other. However, by the end of the first season their love and work lives are turned upside down. The Graham Agency is crippled by allegations of past sexual misconduct by Simone’s father, leaving them all marching for the unemployment line.

In the first season of Boomerang on BET , we followed Simone Graham (the daughter of Marcus and Angela Graham) and Bryson (son of Jacquelin Boyer) as they set out to forge their own paths in the world of advertising, coming out from under the shadow of their well-known parents.

But what makes matters worse is that Simone is following in her father’s famed libidinous footsteps.

At the end of season one, Simone goes on a dinner date with her ex, Camden, who is recently engaged. Things escalate from her sending a congratulatory DM on Instagram to them kissing in the middle of a roller rink. With the night getting late, Simone lies about her whereabouts to Bryson, but he was parked outside of her apartment, busting her in the lie.

Where does this leave them for season two?

“Simone has definitely grown,” says Tetona Jackson, who plays Simone. “She’s trying to find herself. She’s a little more grounded this season and not as cocky and in your face.”

There seems to be a humbling afoot, but what about Bryson? How will he deal with Simone’s betrayal?

“Before, in season one Bryson was always playing two sides of the fence,” says Tequan Richmond. “And I feel like this year he’s going to step into his own light and actually be who he thinks that other people want him to be.”

Will the two lovers be able to find themselves and heal, or has the fuse been lit for more explosive revelations?

Boomerang season 2 premiers Wednesday March 11 10:30pm Eastern.