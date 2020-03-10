Janelle Monáe’s Scary 'Antebellum' Trailer Isn’t Just Another Slavery Film

Janelle Monáe is returning to the big screen in the highly anticipated thriller Antebellum, which is about a Black woman who is transported back to the Antebellum South. But expect the unexpected when it comes to this film exploring one of the most horrific eras in America’s history.



The details about the film are scarce but from the creepy trailer it appears when Veronica Henley, Monáe’s character, is mysteriously transported back in time to a plantation, she prepares to fight. This is clearly a spin on previous films about slavery with even a superhero twist. Monáe recently told The Huffington Post she hopes audiences will leave the theater “understanding why Black women and superhero should be one word.”



She also added, “If people can walk away with a deeper appreciation for Black women, with a deeper respect for Black women, with a deeper admiration for Black women, then my job is done.”



The film also stars Kiersey Clemons and Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe. This is Janelle Monáe’s first leading role. She has previously appeared in Moonlight, Hidden Figures and Harriet.

Antebellum opens in theaters Friday, April 24.

Watch the trailer below: