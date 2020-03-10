LeBron James Drops Powerful Trailer For Series About The First Year Of His I Promise School

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
LeBron James is not only respected on the court, but he’s a hero off the court: especially in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. In 2019, he opened the I PROMISE school, a public school with students attending grades three and four. Today (March 10), he dropped a trailer for a series about the first year of the school.association
The series will air on Quibi, which is a short-form mobile video platform, and is produced by SpringHill Entertainment in with Verizon Media’s RYOT and Blowback Productions.
RELATED: LeBron James’ I Promise School To Expand To I Promise Village
Variety reports, “The series tells the story of James’ efforts to close the achievement gap in his hometown of Akron, Ohio through the eyes of the students, featuring an in-depth look at the first academic year inside the I Promise School.”
Watch below:
The series will be released in April.
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS