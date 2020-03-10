LeBron James Drops Powerful Trailer For Series About The First Year Of His I Promise School

The show comes out next month.

LeBron James is not only respected on the court, but he’s a hero off the court: especially in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. In 2019, he opened the I PROMISE school, a public school with students attending grades three and four. Today (March 10), he dropped a trailer for a series about the first year of the school.association


The series will air on Quibi, which is a short-form mobile video platform, and is produced by SpringHill Entertainment in  with Verizon Media’s RYOT and Blowback Productions.

Variety reports, “The series tells the story of James’ efforts to close the achievement gap in his hometown of Akron, Ohio through the eyes of the students, featuring an in-depth look at the first academic year inside the I Promise School.”

Watch below:

The series will be released in April.

