Loni Love Speaks Out On Amanda Seales' Viral Facial Expressions When She Was In Tears Over Struggles With Eating

Now, Loni Love is addressing Amanda Seales behavior with Madame Noire, saying, “I don’t speak for Amanda, I’m speaking for myself. I want to be clear about that. It is hard coming on a show that has already been established. That’s the first thing. It’s hard being on a talk show when you’ve never been on a talk show. It’s not a reality show. I think we’re used to only seeing Black women on reality shows. You’re not seeing more than one Black woman on a talk show. And it’s three different Black women right now on The Real.”



She continued, “For Amanda, this is new territory for her. And I think she is actually maneuvering it very well. You have to respect the space that she’s in. She studies African American history. There was a reason they put her on the show and we, as a groupm have no problem with it.”

Loni also addressed concerns from fans that someone from the show will be leaving due to Seales being hired, “I think also because they put her on the show, some of the fans feel like they’re going to get rid of somebody. Nobody knows what is going to happen to The Real. They put her on, from what we were told, was because they wanted another voice. I agree with that. I like the different voice. I like what she brings. She brings something different. And it shows that not all Black women are alike and that’s what we need. So for Amanda, it’s nothing but a learning curve and she’ll learn. I talk to her offline and I told her, ‘Look at yourself on TV, see how people are receiving you.’ But we all have went through it. This is just her period of going through it. And she has a right to be on that show.”

Amanda Seales hasn’t addressed her viral facial expressions. That said, no one can say The Real doesn’t stay relevant whether it’s a provocative conversation or facial expressions.

Loni Love is promoting her now book I Tried to Change So You Don’t Have To, which is part memoir and part inspirational. The book drops on May 5.