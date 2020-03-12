‘Masked Singer’ Shocker: Watch Sarah Palin Blow Nick Cannon’s Mind Rapping

Sarah Palin shocked fans after she was revealed as Bear on the “The Masked Singer” following her loss in the competition Wednesday (March 11).

The former Alaska governor, and failed Republican presidential candidate, got the boot on Season 3 after her performance of “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot while in her purple and pink costume.

After Palin was revealed, audience members were blown away.

“And she was rapping! Oh my goodness,” shouted host Nick Cannon in awe by the reveal. “This might be the most shocked I’ve ever been on this show.”

After leaving the judges stunned, Palin explained to the audience why she chose the Bear as her identity for the duration of the show.

“The bear is part of my nickname growing up and the whole ‘Mama Bear’ thing, and they’re in Alaska,” she said. “Bear was easy.”

Palin was the first of six masked celebrities to fall short and get eliminated in Group C. Watch the shocking reveal below.