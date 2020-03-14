Angela Bassett Surprised 4-Year-Old Girl Who Called Herself Ugly

The video of a four-year-old Black girl named Ariyonna who was seen saying “I’m so ugly” on Facebook Live broke many hearts. Fortunately, she got plenty of love from across the internet, including celebrities like former First Lady Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Jada Pinkett Smith and many more. The latest to uplift the young girl was Angela Bassett, who surprised Ariyonna on Tamron Hall's talk show.

On Friday, March 13, Ariyonna, her mother, Ashante Cotton, and the woman who was doing her hair in the viral video, Shabria Redmond, all appeared on The Tamron Hall Show. Angela Bassett, 61, shocked them all when she walked on set during the interview, making Ashante and Shabria break out into tears. The mother-of-two said to Ashante and Shabria, “Thank you for the inspiration that – you know, you’re helping a little one, but you’re giving such inspiration and knowledge and grace to the world."

She continued, “People say all kinds of things – sometimes people don’t know what to say and then they say the wrong thing. But the way that you’re speaking into her life, into her spirit with things – not only her outward beauty but the beauty that is her character.”

Watch the touching moment below: