Meghan And Harry Will Return To Britain On Queen's Request

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Meghan And Harry Will Return To Britain On Queen's Request

They'll bring baby Archie with them.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Meghan Markle and her husband Harry will return to Britain this summer, at the invitation of the Queen, and they'll bring their son Archie with them. 

The reticent royals reportedly left Queen Elizabeth II “very sad” when they refused to bring her great-grandson back from Canada for their recent visit for royal duties this month. But they have accepted the 93-year-old monarch’s invitation to bring him with them to visit her during her summer break at her Scottish retreat of Balmoral, the Sunday Times of London reported. It will be Archie's first time back on British soil since Megxit.

The summer reunion will happen in May, and will include time with Harry's dad Prince Charles. It's not yet clear if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make time to see Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate, along with their children George, Charlotte and Louis (Archie's cousins). The two couples feud was the subject of epic tabloid fascination last year and is rumored to be the reason Meghan and Harry left the UK for Canada this past January.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs