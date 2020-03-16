NeNe Leakes Gives An Update On Her Marriage With Gregg Leakes

NeNe Leakes is opening up about the status of her marriage to Gregg Leakes during the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 after show.

The reality star recently addressed her husband’s infidelity and a time when he was caught texting one of her Swagg Boutique employees.

“Just because that man cheat, doesn’t mean he’s a bad man,” NeNe explained on the show. “Doesn’t mean he doesn’t love his wife or his family.”

NeNe decided to clear the air about her relationship during the after show, saying they have “an understanding.”

“I’m not going anywhere and he’s not going anywhere,” said Leakes. “We’re good. That’s all I can tell you. We’re never going to be apart. We’re never going to get a divorce.”

The 52-year-old reality TV star further explained that even if they were to split up, she would never take away her insurance from him because of his health conditions, ensuring that she is still in love with him.

NeNe also made a point to say that if their “understanding” involved dating other people, the public would never know.

“We may not be together but we’re not gonna divorce. We’re committed to staying married regardless,” she said.

Watch the full after show update below.