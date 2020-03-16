North West And Tween Rapper That Girl Lay Lay Have A Tik Tok Dance Off

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: North West is seen at Le Bourget airport on March 03, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

They groove to the 11-year-old’s tune “Mama.”

Published 18 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Kanye isn’t the only member of Kardashian-West family with some rhythm.

North West may be following in her father’s footsteps as she teamed up with viral rap sensation That Girl Lay Lay to create a Tik Tok dance to the 11-year-old’s tune “Mama.”

North can be seen showing off her moves in the short clip as she sings the lyrics and gets her groove on.

See it go down below.

Photo: Pierre Suu/GC Images

