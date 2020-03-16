North West And Tween Rapper That Girl Lay Lay Have A Tik Tok Dance Off

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Kanye isn’t the only member of Kardashian-West family with some rhythm.
North West may be following in her father’s footsteps as she teamed up with viral rap sensation That Girl Lay Lay to create a Tik Tok dance to the 11-year-old’s tune “Mama.”
North can be seen showing off her moves in the short clip as she sings the lyrics and gets her groove on.
See it go down below.
Photo: Pierre Suu/GC Images
