Cynthia Bailey Claps Back At Kenya Moore For Roasting Her Wine Knowledge

Dinner time with the Real Housewives of Atlanta is always sure to be a show and last Sunday was no exception as the ladies stepped out in Greece.

“There’s this weird line in the group of when is it okay to poke fun at people and when is it not,” co-star Tanya Sam said during the latest RHOA aftershow referring to the toe-to-toe with Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore.

Bailey is not the wine connoisseur that Moore thought she should be and went out of her way to prove that she knew how to pair her grapes just a little bit better.

During an afternoon spread, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast experienced a wine tasting but before the Georgia peaches could make it to the official wine vineyard things got heated.

“Kenya starts grilling me on wines,” Bailey recalled during the RHOA after the show. “I’ve never said that I was a sommelier.”

Bailey opened her retail Bailey Wine Cellar in Atlanta and although she has admitted that she isn’t the biggest wine expert she respects the grown and sexy culture and wants to share the experience with her fans.

As the random pop quiz began, Moore quickly asked Bailey, “What would you pair this lovely Rosé with?”

“Fish and maybe a nice grilled chicken,” Bailey responded.

Moore continued to question her co-stars choices, when she tried to school her that Rosé could be overpowering to seafood dishes.

“So when you’re choosing your wine, do you completely ignore the meal that you’re having with the wine?” she continued to question.

As her co-stars looked back on the clip, that all came in agreement that the former Miss USA’s antics were unnecessary.

“The thing is you kept going with it,” Kandi Burruss told her. “As you continued to go on and on with it, ‘I was like okay, this is getting awkward.’”

Burruss said that at first the conversation started off to be light hearted and funny but as the questions continued she could feel Bailey feeling attacked.

Blaming it on the alcohol, Moore didn’t think that her wine game came from a bad place, “She was laughing so I didn’t think it was a big deal,” she said.

“I'm not going to look for shade from my friends. My radar is not up for my friends; my radar is up around my enemies. That’s where I’m expecting a sh*tstorm,” Bailey said.

With the RHOA Season 12 reunion cancelled due to the coronavirus, fans won’t be able to get the scoop on what happened after the wine quiz spectacle but from the looks of it business at the The Bailey Wine Cellar is booming.

Watch the highlights of the feud below: