Debbie Allen Will Teach Dance Classes For Free On Instagram Live

Need something to do during the self-quarantine? Well, the legendary Debbie Allen has a solution – learn how to dance with her today for free on Instagram.

Debbie Allen’s career is epic. Today, you can see her as Dr. Katherine Fox on the hit ABC show, Grey’s Anatomy. Allen is, however, arguably best known as the strict dance teacher Lydia Grant from the movie and television series Fame, which aired from 1982 to 1987. Her famous line was, “You've got big dreams. You want fame. Well, fame costs. And right here is where you start paying: in sweat.”

The role earned her a 1983 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Comedy or Musical.) As many people hunker down practicing social distance and self quarantine, getting proper exercise is proving to be difficult. Now, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner wants to help you move your body like only she can.

Allen wrote on Twitter, “FREE DANCE CLASS TOMORROW! Tune in to my Instagram Live on Wednesday at 1pm PST/4pm EST and let's get those bodies moving! All are welcome. Spread the word. See you on the dance floor.”