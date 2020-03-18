Shaq's Son, College Baller Shareef O'Neal, Shoots His Shot At Tinashe

Coronavirus-induced self-quarantine has made for some really interesting social media content from bored celebrities, but at least one isn't letting "social distancing" keep him from shooting his shot.

Shareef O'Neal, college basketball star and son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, stumbled across singer Tinashe's TikTok video in which she's dancing to a Megan Thee Stallion song, and made it known that he liked what he saw.

"Stuck inside likeeee," Tinashe captioned the clip, in which she shows off her moves in a white crop top and low-rise pants. Shareef immediately added a not-so-subtle comment: "I have a crush on you." Moments latest he added, "Who doesn’t like Tinashe she's dope!"