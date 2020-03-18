Shaq's Son, College Baller Shareef O'Neal, Shoots His Shot At Tinashe

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Coronavirus-induced self-quarantine has made for some really interesting social media content from bored celebrities, but at least one isn't letting "social distancing" keep him from shooting his shot.
Shareef O'Neal, college basketball star and son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, stumbled across singer Tinashe's TikTok video in which she's dancing to a Megan Thee Stallion song, and made it known that he liked what he saw.
"Stuck inside likeeee," Tinashe captioned the clip, in which she shows off her moves in a white crop top and low-rise pants. Shareef immediately added a not-so-subtle comment: "I have a crush on you." Moments latest he added, "Who doesn’t like Tinashe she's dope!"
It only gets cuter from there. Tinashe responded with three blue hearts, and Shareef immediately went red in the face:
March 18, 2020
It's not clear if Tinashe is interested in taking their online flirtation any further, but we're not mad at this welcome distraction during these stressful times.
Photo: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
