Shaq's Son, College Baller Shareef O'Neal, Shoots His Shot At Tinashe

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 21: UCLA Bruins forward Shareef O'Neal (22) looks on during the CBS Sports Classic between the UCLA Bruins and the North Carolina Tar Heels on December 21, 2019, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Self-quarantine can't hold a player down.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Coronavirus-induced self-quarantine has made for some really interesting social media content from bored celebrities, but at least one isn't letting "social distancing" keep him from shooting his shot.

Shareef O'Neal, college basketball star and son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, stumbled across singer Tinashe's TikTok video in which she's dancing to a Megan Thee Stallion song, and made it known that he liked what he saw.

"Stuck inside likeeee," Tinashe captioned the clip, in which she shows off her moves in a white crop top and low-rise pants. Shareef immediately added a not-so-subtle comment: "I have a crush on you." Moments latest he added, "Who doesn’t like Tinashe she's dope!"

It only gets cuter from there. Tinashe responded with three blue hearts, and Shareef immediately went red in the face:

It's not clear if Tinashe is interested in taking their online flirtation any further, but we're not mad at this welcome distraction during these stressful times.

Photo: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

