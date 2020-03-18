‘RuPaul's Drag Race’ Star Shea Couleé Says Cousin Died From Coronavirus

There are still many questions about the coronavirus, which has shut down much of the country. Sadly, the number of infections is rapidly increasing, but doctors do maintain that death is rare unless you are elderly or have underlying health conditions. Now, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shea Couleé says their cousin died and the family had no idea she was infected. According to PEOPLE , Shea Couleé, whose real name is Jaren Kyei Merrell, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (March 17), “I just learned that a cousin of mine died today from Coronavirus. No one knew she had it, and I’m growing concerned for my other family members in her household.” Related: Georgia Mother And Children Remain Trapped In Their China Apartment Over Coronavirus Fears The tweet has since been deleted. However, in response to Vanessa Hudgens’ viral video of her dismissing the coronavirus and saying, “Yeah, people are going to die,” the 31-year-old drag queen wrote, “And I really hope that none of them are your loved ones…”

And I really hope that none of them are your loved ones... https://t.co/GpBZAljI4S

There are concerns about how the coronavirus is transmitted, especially from people who are asymptomatic. It was originally believed the coronavirus was transmitted by people who had symptoms. Back on March 1, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told ABC that asymptomatic spread is "not the major driver.” Now, the latest reports indicate a large coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts from people with no symptoms, according to CNN.



Additionally, there have been reports that the virus is airborne. According to CNBC, the World Health Organization is considering “airborne precautions” after a new study showed the coronavirus can “survive in the air in some settings.”

According to The New York Times, over 5,800 people in the United States are infected with the coronavirus and over 100 have died. The number is more than likely higher but the Trump administration’s testing failures have limited medical professionals on the frontlines of the virus.

For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

