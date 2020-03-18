Why Was Whoopi Goldberg Missing From ‘The View’?

Whoopi Goldberg is taking extra precautions when it comes to her health amid the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The View moderator was missing from the show on Tuesday morning (March 17) and co-host Sunny Hostin explained her absence.

"To be extra careful about her health, Whoopi is consulting with her doctor today," Hostin said on the show. "She wants everyone to know she feels fine and plans on being back here tomorrow."

In 2019, Goldberg was missing for weeks after contracting pneumonia in both lungs and becoming septic. TooFab reports that Goldberg claims that she “came very close to leaving the earth” at the time.

Hostin told viewers that Goldberg just “wants to get checked out to make sure it's smart for her to be here."

This announcement comes days after co-host Joy Behar made the decision to self-isolate telling fans that at 77, her age puts her at a greater risk during the pandemic.

Although Goldberg has not shown symptoms or been tested for COVID-19, it seems as if she's taking the better safe than sorry philosophy of handling her health.

Watch the update from The View below.