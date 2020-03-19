Masika Kalysha Claims She Made Six Figures This Week During The Market Crash

Former Love & Hip Hop star Masika Kalysha isn't letting coronavirus and a global recession stop her from securing the bag. The reality star tweeted about the worldwide economic crisis and let her followers know that she's unaffected by the recession. In fact, her bank balance is looking better than ever.

“Everyone’s crying about the stock market drop… meanwhile I made 6 figures this week off of buying at the bottom and selling at the rise, while letting my previous investments drop knowing they comin right back up in a month or 2,” the self-proclaimed mogul wrote: