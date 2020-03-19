Masika Kalysha Claims She Made Six Figures This Week During The Market Crash

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Former Love & Hip Hop star Masika Kalysha isn't letting coronavirus and a global recession stop her from securing the bag. The reality star tweeted about the worldwide economic crisis and let her followers know that she's unaffected by the recession. In fact, her bank balance is looking better than ever.
“Everyone’s crying about the stock market drop… meanwhile I made 6 figures this week off of buying at the bottom and selling at the rise, while letting my previous investments drop knowing they comin right back up in a month or 2,” the self-proclaimed mogul wrote:
While many praised Masika for her financial savvy, others slammed her for bragging during troubling times. The reality star, however, is unbothered by the criticism:
Financial markets have been terrifyingly volatile as coronavirus spreads across the globe, and hundreds of thousands of people are out of a job thanks to the economic downturn resulting from businesses having to close and public life grinding to a halt.
For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
