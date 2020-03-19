Why Tyler Perry’s Calling for Fasting and Prayer During Coronavirus Pandemic

The media mogul opened up to fans to share a positive message.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Vanessa Etienne

Tyler Perry opened up to fans to share a positive message in light of the coronavirus shaking the nation. 

The Atlanta-based media mogul shared a post on Instagram to encouraging his followers to share a reminder that they will get through this global pandemic.

“Been listening to this song over and over to encourage myself, to stay positive, and to remember that this is all in God’s hands and that this too shall pass. But until then, we’ve got to take it seriously,” Perry told followers while sharing Yolanda Adams' song “This Too Shall Pass.”

Perry went on to let fans know the importance of practicing social distancing and urged the community not to be selfish.

“Please listen to your local and state governments. Social distancing should be taken seriously. Wash your hands, wipe down door handles, and avoid touching your face as much as you can,” he continued. “Take care of the people who are at higher risk. Let’s not be selfish because we're not in the higher risk groups. Let’s help protect them. And most of all, for those of us who do pray, let’s send up some strong and solid fasting and prayers for this nation, our world, and all of those affected by this, which is ALL OF US!! This too shall pass.”

Along with many in the entertainment industry, Perry’s entertainment company has also been impacted by COVID-19. 

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Tyler Perry Studios has put production on hold this week, despite plans to shoot two TV series on the grounds of the former Fort McPherson U.S. Army base.

Photo Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

