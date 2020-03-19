Why Tyler Perry’s Calling for Fasting and Prayer During Coronavirus Pandemic

Tyler Perry opened up to fans to share a positive message in light of the coronavirus shaking the nation.

The Atlanta-based media mogul shared a post on Instagram to encouraging his followers to share a reminder that they will get through this global pandemic.

“Been listening to this song over and over to encourage myself, to stay positive, and to remember that this is all in God’s hands and that this too shall pass. But until then, we’ve got to take it seriously,” Perry told followers while sharing Yolanda Adams' song “This Too Shall Pass.”