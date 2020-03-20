How Kanye West Is Helping Charities Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Kanye West is stepping up to fight against hunger in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday (March 20), the 42-year-old music mogul donated to The Dream Center in Los Angeles which “serves as a resource center focused on finding solutions to homelessness, hunger, and the lack of education through residential and community outreach programs,” and We Women Empowered in Chicago to assist those who are in need, according to PEOPLE.

He reportedly gave an undisclosed amount to both charities to provide meals for children, families and elders who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

RELATED: How Rapper Lecrae Helps The Homeless During Coronavirus Outbreak

“Today when I got that call, that Kanye West wanted to help the elderly in Chicago and he chose his hometown in the Southside, his old neighborhood, I was beyond words,” said Josephine Wade, the chairman and founder of We Women Empowered. “These people being given this gift, literally of life, are not going to believe that one of the world’s greatest young visionaries and this wise man stepped up to the plate and chose to help our work, bringing help and healing through my efforts as the ‘mother’ of this city.”

The organization delivers three meals each day to assist the elderly of the Chicago’s Southside.

RELATED: 5 Things To Know About Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams

“I am beyond gratified to know that in all of the suffering we have seen this week, through the tireless work to feed the hurting, hungry and lonely - all of the sudden, out of the clear blue, we get a call from heaven that someone wants to help. And in one phone call, in an instance today, our world was changed,” Wade continued in the exclusive statement

Wade later disclosed to the outlet that she knew West’s late mother, Donda West who suddenly passed away in 2007.

“He may not even realize it, but I knew his mother and I used to help them many years ago,” she said. “All I can say is thank you, thank you, thank you.”

West's contribution to We Women Empowered will help with the continuous efforts to to feed those in need as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds. The Dream Center is currently handing out 7,000 meals daily and expects to increase it to 9,000 meals.