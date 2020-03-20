Meghan Markle's Former Co-Star Reveals British Tabloid Offered Him $70K To Lie About Affair

Meghan Markle has been a target of the British tabloids since the moment she and Prince Harry began dating, and the racist vitriol got so bad that the couple decided to leave the United Kingdom and move to Canada.

If you need yet another example of how bad it was for Meghan, her former co-star Simon Rex has a horror story to share. The actor, who acted in the 2005 film Cuts with Markle, says that he was offered tens of thousands of dollars by British tabloids to lie that they had hooked up.

RELATED: Prince Harry Issues Statement Announcing He's Suing British Tabloids For Bullying Meghan Markle

On the Hollywood Raw podcast, Rex — who went on to becoming an adult film star — says that tabloids contacted him after news broke of his adult film career and asked him to fabricate details about his relationship with Markle, in exchange for a $70,000 payday.

“Nothing happened. We never even kissed. It was just, like, we hung out once in a very non-dated way. She was just someone I had met on a TV show and we got lunch. That was the extent of it," Rex said on the podcast.

He continued, "A couple British tabloids offered to pay me a lot of money to say a lie that we actually hooked up. I said no to a lot of money because I didn’t feel right lying and f**king up the royal f**king family.”

It's no wonder that the royal couple sued the Daily Mail, one of the most toxic tabloids, last October. Prince Harry said in a public statement last year, “There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.”

You can listen to the full episode of Hollywood Raw, below: