Plot Twist! ‘Pose’ Star Learns Crazy Secret About Her Boyfriend’s Cheating Heart

Angelica Ross hopped on Twitter Wednesday (March 18) to let fans know that she’s got a cute new boo.

But a mere 24 hours later, the Pose star returned to let followers know about the secret he was hiding.

In a debut photo of the new couple on Twitter, Ross is seen smiling into the camera as her mystery man kisses her on cheek. Fans were thrilled to see that the actress had found love.

Little did they know, the seemingly happy couple would have an unhappy ending the very next day.