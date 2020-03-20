Plot Twist! ‘Pose’ Star Learns Crazy Secret About Her Boyfriend’s Cheating Heart

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Angelica Ross hopped on Twitter Wednesday (March 18) to let fans know that she’s got a cute new boo.
But a mere 24 hours later, the Pose star returned to let followers know about the secret he was hiding.
In a debut photo of the new couple on Twitter, Ross is seen smiling into the camera as her mystery man kisses her on cheek. Fans were thrilled to see that the actress had found love.
Little did they know, the seemingly happy couple would have an unhappy ending the very next day.
The next day, Ross hopped back on social media with a completely unexpected update. She told Twitter followers that her new boyfriend is actually engaged to another woman AND has a child she didn’t know about.
Later on the 39-year-old confirmed a few details of the story after one of her followers, Andrew Roby, gave fans the rundown.
He tweeted, “For those who don't get it. Queen Angelica found this man and was dating. She posted this on Twitter and we all REJOICED in excitement. Twitter FBI probably saw the tweet and told Angelica this man has a kid and is engaged. Angelica was talking to his fiancé all morning."
Leaving fans completely shocked by the situation, Ross teased her followers, claiming she might spill the tea on her Instagram Live. But after talking to her friend and actress Amiyah Scott, she decided to hold off.
Instead, Scott suggested Ross get her emotions intact first, tweeting they “can stab & talk about him later.” Looks like she’s got some real friends to keep her laughing through this mess.
Photo Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images
