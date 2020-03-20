Trevor Noah Takes on Spring Breakers Partying Amid Coronavirus With Harsh Comparison

After premiering his remote spin-off The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah on YouTube earlier this week, the Comedy Central talent host has recently addressed COVID-19 as it pertains to young spring breakers who swarmed the beaches in Florida in the last few days.

Noah soon directed his full attention to the reckless spring breakers that have populated Florida beaches and ignored the CDC advisory of social distancing and other helpful tips.

“While the rest of us are social distancing, these kids are running out saying things like this,” he said before playing a brief clip of interviews of young adults who were laying in the Florida sun.

“I’m sorry what? You’re not going to let coronavirus stop you...” Noah said. “You don’t need to let it. Coronavirus is the Harvey Weinstein of diseases. It does not ask for consent, my friend.”

He then continued, “Here’s the thing you people need to understand. Yes, coronavirus is most dangerous for old people, but that does not mean it’s not dangerous for young people too. It can still get our a** into intensive care.”

“Get your sh*t together, young people. Coronavirus ain’t no joke.”

Noah also had serious criticism for President Trump, who he says reminds him and everyone else that “hiring him was the biggest mistake.” He went on to critique how Trump is not fully knowledgeable about the intensity of the global pandemic and that he continues to falsify statements that are putting the American people at risk.

Trump recently cited that a drug used for malaria would be immediately available to help aid the coronavirus, the FDA commissioner soon had to clarify the inaccurate statement saying that a clinical trial would have to be issued for the drug first.

“This is the most embarrassing thing ever,” said Noah. “The FDA commissioner openly called out the president for making this shit up. This is so embarrassing.”