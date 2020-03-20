Vanessa Bryant Praises Beautiful Kobe And Gigi Bryant Tribute Tattoo

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vanessa Laine Bryant and Kobe Bryant attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“Thank you for honoring them together,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Tributes are still pouring in for Kobe and Gigi Bryant who died in a helicopter crash on January 26. 

And Vanessa Bryant recently showed some love to an amazing tribute tattoo for her late husband and daughter.

On March 19, Vanessa wrote on Instagram, “Just came across this. So amazing. What a BEAUTIFUL tribute to my Gigi and Kobe. Kobe would never want to outshine our baby girl. Thank you for honoring them together.”

The tattoo was created by Steve Butcher’s Tattoo, which has over a million followers on Instagram and is based in Southern California. 

See below:

On January 26, Kobe and Gianna were  headed to a basketball tournament at Mamba Academy in California when they and seven other passengers, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, died in a fatal crash.

Vanessa Bryant filed a  wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of the helicopter company, Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopter, in the wake of the fatal crash.

