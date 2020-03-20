Vanessa Bryant Praises Beautiful Kobe And Gigi Bryant Tribute Tattoo

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Tributes are still pouring in for Kobe and Gigi Bryant who died in a helicopter crash on January 26.
And Vanessa Bryant recently showed some love to an amazing tribute tattoo for her late husband and daughter.
On March 19, Vanessa wrote on Instagram, “Just came across this. So amazing. What a BEAUTIFUL tribute to my Gigi and Kobe. Kobe would never want to outshine our baby girl. Thank you for honoring them together.”
The tattoo was created by Steve Butcher’s Tattoo, which has over a million followers on Instagram and is based in Southern California.
See below:
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Resurfaces On Social Media In Heartwarming Post
On January 26, Kobe and Gianna were headed to a basketball tournament at Mamba Academy in California when they and seven other passengers, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, died in a fatal crash.
Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of the helicopter company, Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopter, in the wake of the fatal crash.
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS