Vanessa Bryant Praises Beautiful Kobe And Gigi Bryant Tribute Tattoo

Tributes are still pouring in for Kobe and Gigi Bryant who died in a helicopter crash on January 26.

And Vanessa Bryant recently showed some love to an amazing tribute tattoo for her late husband and daughter.



On March 19, Vanessa wrote on Instagram, “Just came across this. So amazing. What a BEAUTIFUL tribute to my Gigi and Kobe. Kobe would never want to outshine our baby girl. Thank you for honoring them together.”



The tattoo was created by Steve Butcher’s Tattoo, which has over a million followers on Instagram and is based in Southern California.

See below:

