Cynthia Bailey On Andy Cohen Testing Positive For Coronavirus After Appearing On His Show

After Andy Cohen announced on his Instagram account Friday (March 20), members of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast are weighing in.
Cynthia Bailey’s reaction is important, considering she just sat down with Cohen for an episode of his Bravo program What What Happens Live, which is dated March 8 on YouTube.
On Friday, Bailey told The Shade Room that she feels fine after learning Cohen caught the highly-contagious virus and wishes her pal a speedy recovery.
RELATED: Porsha Williams Was Almost Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta,’ Says Andy Cohen
“I sent Andy a text after I found out wishing him a speedy recovery,” Bailey revealed. “I saw him almost 2 weeks ago. I feel fine and have not had any symptoms of the virus. As far as I know the others ladies are good. We want to continue to send our prayers to Andy and hope he makes a speedy recovery.”
Via her own IG account, Bailey had another message regarding Cohen and the postponed RHOA reunion show.
“Was just thinking about how we were scheduled to shoot the reunion yesterday until it got canceled because of corona,” Bailey wrote. “Everyone please continue to do your part to stay healthy, and protect the health of others by staying home as much as you can. Sending Andy much love & many prayers. Please rest up & feel better. Praying you have a speedy recovery.”
View this post on Instagram
#repost @bravoandy ・・・ After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.# Just came back from Costco with Mike & was off the gram for a couple of hours. Just saw this. Was just thinking about how we were scheduled to shoot the reunion yesterday until it got canceled because of corona. Everyone please continue to do your part to stay healthy, and protect the health of others by staying home as much as you can. Sending Andy much love & many prayers. Please rest up & feel better. Praying you have a speedy recovery❤️🙏🏽❤️
In his announcement regarding catching COVID-19, Cohen said he’s not feeling well but is in good spirits.
“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” he captioned under a picture of himself. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”
View this post on Instagram
After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.
For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
