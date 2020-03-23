Would You Pay $17,000 for Barack Obama Letter?

President Barack Obama and blues legend B.B. King shared a special bond.

A heartfelt letter written on White House stationery and signed on by Obama was sent to “The King of Blues” after hearing about his health challenges with vascular dementia.

According to TMZ, the precious memento is being sold for $17,500.

In the presidentially sealed memorandum, Obama sent Mr. King his “warmest wishes during this trying time” and continued his personal praise saying that the 2006 Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree “had touched hearts, moved souls and lifted spirits for decades.”

The note ended telling B.B. that both the former Potus and first lady were not only keeping him in their thoughts but sending him prayers.

B.B. King and Barack Obama shared the stage in 2010 during the National Christmas Tree Lighting, while Mr. President was still serving his first term in the White House. The two went on to share another special stage moment during the 2012 “In Performance at the White House: Red, White and Blues” event honored by starlet Taraji P. Henson.

“No one worked harder than B.B. No one inspired more up-and-coming artists. No one did more to spread the gospel of the blues,” Obama said in a official statement following the life and legacy of B.B. King. “He gets stuck in your head, he gets you moving, he gets you doing the things you probably shouldn’t do - but will always be glad you did. B.B. may be gone, but that thrill will be with us forever.