STATELINE, NEVADA - AUGUST 17: Lionel Richie performs during his "Hello" tour at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena At Harveys on August 17, 2019 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Lionel Richie Wants To Bring Back 'We Are the World' For Coronavirus Victims

The original song was co-written by Michael Jackson and released in 1985.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Lionel Richie wants to find a way to help people all over the world who are affected by the coronavirus. The answer to that might be revisiting his iconic song “We Are the World,” which was co-written by Michael Jackson and released in 1985.

The original “We Are the World” raised over $63 million for African famine. Ten years ago, a new version was recorded for the earthquake victims in Haiti.

Lionel has been debating how “We Are the World” could help people today, telling PEOPLE, “Two weeks ago, we said we didn’t want to do too much [about the song] because this is not the time to sell an anniversary. But the message is so clear,” he says.

He has also considered writing another song in light of the pandemic but said, “Every time I try and write another message, I write those same words.” 

Richie didn’t reveal if the song will be released to raise funds or how “We Are the World” could be resurrected to help people today.

Take a look at the classic music video below:

According to The New York Times, over 34,000 people in the United States are infected with the coronavirus and over 400 have died. The number is more than likely higher but the Trump administration’s testing failures have limited medical professionals on the frontlines of the virus. 


For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

