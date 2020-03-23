Tyler Perry And Friends Sing ‘He's Got The Whole World’ Challenge

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Tyler Perry is still working to spread joy. The mogul’s latest effort is the “He's Got The Whole World In His Hands” challenge, which had tons of celebrities singing the traditional African American spiritual.
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Bishop Paul S. Morton and others joined Perry in the social media sing-along. See the video below:
If you want a little more joy, legendary bounce artist Big Freedia joined in and it was epic.
According to The New York Times, over 34,000 people in the United States are infected with the coronavirus and over 400 have died. The number is more than likely higher but the Trump administration’s testing failures have limited medical professionals on the front lines of the virus.
For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
