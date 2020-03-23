Tyler Perry And Friends Sing ‘He's Got The Whole World’ Challenge

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Tyler Perry is still working to spread joy. The mogul’s latest effort is the “He's Got The Whole World In His Hands” challenge, which had tons of celebrities singing the traditional African American spiritual.

Yolanda Adams, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Bishop Paul S. Morton and others joined Perry in the social media sing-along. See the video below: