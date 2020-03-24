50 Cent Has Message For Spring Breakers Ignoring Coronavirus Warnings

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Rapper 50 Cent is urging spring breakers to go home as confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus outbreak continues to climb.
In an interview with WSJ. Magazine the multi-hyphenate revealed how he is dealing with his time in self-isolation, and wishing that young adults would take health officials' safety precautions seriously.
The media mogul responded to those who have decided to flood the Florida beaches for spring break.
“People don’t hear alarms, they only see fires,” he said. “A lot of them on South Beach and stuff like that, when they go out they’re only thinking about, ‘It’s spring break. It’s my time to have fun,’ instead of considering what’s really going on right now.”
He continued, “Go home so you can have another spring break at some point! Do you want this to be your last spring break? What the f**k, bro? It’s not safe, I don’t understand.”
As of Tuesday morning (March 24), there have been more than 43,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with at least 540 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.
Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images
