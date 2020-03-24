Portrayal Of ’Self Made’ Antagonist, Annie Turnbo Malone, Draws Criticism

In Netflix’s mini-series Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker, viewers are given a snapshot of the life of America’s first Black self-made millionaire. But the word ‘inspired’ in the title is there for a reason. Many elements, and even people, were dramatized to tell the story, which stars Octavia Spencer in the titular role.

In the series, based on A’Lelia Bundles’ book, On Her Own Ground, Walker is shown overcoming obstacles both personal and professional. One of her key antagonists is fellow beauty entrepreneur Addie, played by Carmen Ejogo. The character of Addie is inspired by real life inventor and philanthropist Annie Turnbo Malone. Before creating her own hair care line, Walker (then going by the name Sarah Breedlove) was a client and protege of Malone’s.

On screen, Addie is downright ruthless and persistent in her antagonizing of Sarah, even following her across the country to thwart her business. But in real life it’s doubtful that Malone dedicated that much time to harassing Walker because she was very busy building her own business and a school. In fact, author Bundles Tweeted that her character was a composite created by the writers.

“The writers created ‪#AddieMonroeas a composite character. In my book, I write about Annie Malone who was Madam Walker's rival. In reality Malone was a very successful businesswoman & philanthropist. Their rivalry was real but not a centerpiece of ‪@MadamCJWalker's life.”