Taraji P. Henson Gets Her Swirl On In ‘Coffee And Kareem’ [TRAILER]

Taraji P. Henson is one of the hardest working women in Hollywood and rarely seems to take much time off between projects.

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Honors NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson

Fresh off of two films in 2019 (What Men Want and The Best Of Enemies) and her recurring role as Cookie Lyon on Empire, she found time to make a comedy with Ed Helms called Coffee and Kareem.

From Netflix:

While police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their break-up. Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit.

Coffee and Kareem also stars RonReaco Lee and David Alan Grier.