Why Wendy Williams Says She’s Abstaining From Sex

Wendy Williams says she’s abstaining from sex due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The talk show host shared details about her sex life on Monday (March 23) after a segement was ommitted from her March 20 appearance on "The Dr. Oz Show," PEOPLE reports.

Williams filmed her show from the comfort of her home to still give fans her “Hot Topics” segment while practicing social distancing.

“When I went to Dr. Oz, one of the things I talked to him about, I was like, ‘Dr. Oz, what do single people, including me, do about sex?’ Because as much as a wanted woman as I am, I’m not thinking about that,” she said Monday. “I don’t want anybody over here. I think condoms are something random. You know, what about the sweat and the shower?”

Williams continued by saying Dr. Oz suggested abstinence as a good idea during this time. “He ended up saying, ‘You know what? Hold out. It’ll be over soon,'” Williams explained.

Along with Dr. Oz’s expert advice, The New York City Department of Health also issued guidelines about handling sex during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department explains that the virus can spread through direct contact with someone’s saliva, meaning kissing is an easy way to pass on the coronavirus.

The guidelines also say that “washing up before and after sex is more important than ever,” and recommends using condoms or skipping sex altogether if either a person feels under the weather.

Watch the full “Wendy @ Home” show below.