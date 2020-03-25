Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Do The ‘Couples Challenge’ And It’s Adorable

Let’s face it, social distancing can lead to bouts of boredom.

But thankfully TikTok and Instagram challenges are popping up everywhere and one of the most popular is the “couples challenge.”

Basically, couples are sitting together while they activate an IG filter that asks them questions about their personalities and relationship details. Each person then points or nods their heads to indicate who best represents the answer to the question.

On Tuesday (March 24), Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez decided to partake in the challenge. Who initiated the first kiss? Who is more stubborn? Who’s the better cook? They answered it all, and didn’t always agree to the answers.

J-Lo and A-Rod, who dated for three years and got engaged in March of last year, so they do know a little something about one another. Alex posted the challenge on his Instagram along with the caption “Family feud.” See how it transpired below.