See Why Serena Williams Is Enjoying Daughter’s Makeup Playtime

Last week, Serena Williams said she was self-quarantining and “spending the next 6 weeks in solitude.” She wrote on Instagram, “Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials.”

She’s also still posting fun moments with her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr!

In a March 24 video, which was on Instagram Live and captured by The Jasmine Brand, Olympia can be seen drawing lipstick on her face as Serena says, “That’s a lot of makeup, sweetie pie. Mommy is going to have to clean all that off.”



Serena cleans off her face and tells Olympia that she has to clean her face, but adds, “You are beautiful, even with that beautiful makeup that you did.”



See the video below:



