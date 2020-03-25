Trevor Noah Supports Food Charity for Kids While Social Distancing

Many people around the country are adjusting to staying home and social distancing in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

But for Trevor Noah, there’s not much to get used to.

Noah made a video chat appearance on the “At Home” edition of Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show on Monday (March 23). The Daily Show host discussed how he’s dealing with staying home and practicing social distancing, People reports.

“I’m not going to lie to you, Jimmy, I haven’t noticed any difference in my life,” Noah said on the show. “I’m not even trying to be funny here. … No joke, I have experienced no change in my world.”

The 36-year-old explained that he’s been an indoors kid his entire life, always wanting to watch TV and play video games instead of going outside and playing with other kids.

“I don’t like being inside — I love being inside,” he insisted. “I live inside. That’s me,” Noah continued. “So my life hasn’t changed, other than the stress of what’s happening in the world. Because I feel for what’s happening, I’m worried about what’s going to happen in the world, for people, economically. … That’s the thing that stresses me out. But for me, I’m not even going to lie to you and say I’ve been stressed in any way. I’m completely fine.”

Noah also discussed the No Kid Hungry, a campaign that makes sure kids get the food they need during school closures.

“There are millions of kids in America who might get one of their only nutritious meals at school,” Noah told Fallon on the show. “In closing the schools, which I understand was necessary for many people, we also have to acknowledge how many children now no longer have access to that one meal that they were having every day.”

“I think it’s really important for us, especially at this moment in time, to try and support those in our communities who are the most affected by this,” he continued.

Watch Monday’s entire episode of the Tonight Show below.