Chrisssy Teigen Is Ready To Settle Your Petty Disputes In New Show

If you are mourning Judge Judy’s final season, Chrissy’s Court is here to save the day. The series drops on Quibi April 6 and, as the title indicates, features Chrissy Teigen, the internet’s most irreverent star, handing down judgment on people’s most petty disputes.

Teigen is giving us a little taste of what’s to come by sharing a preview clip on Twitter. She wrote on Wednesday night, “I'll be settling all your petty ass disputes. use this time to get your case together and tag me, your honorable judge, with your case using #ChrissysCourt!!”