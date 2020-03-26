Chrisssy Teigen Is Ready To Settle Your Petty Disputes In New Show

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
If you are mourning Judge Judy’s final season, Chrissy’s Court is here to save the day. The series drops on Quibi April 6 and, as the title indicates, features Chrissy Teigen, the internet’s most irreverent star, handing down judgment on people’s most petty disputes.
Teigen is giving us a little taste of what’s to come by sharing a preview clip on Twitter. She wrote on Wednesday night, “I'll be settling all your petty ass disputes. use this time to get your case together and tag me, your honorable judge, with your case using #ChrissysCourt!!”
She also revealed what type of disputes she will be settling — from a friend poisoning your house plant to being injured on the job. See the hilarious clip below:
Quibi is a short-form mobile video platform that launches April 6, with Chrissy’s Court as one of its first series. Quibi is currently offering 90-day free trials.
(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS