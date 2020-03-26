How Comedian Roy Wood Jr. Handles Parenting During Quarantine

With cabin fever running through households amid the COVID-19 pandemic, comedian Roy Wood Jr., uploaded a video on his Twitter account Tuesday evening (March 25) to show how he and his son are dealing with the quarantine.

Parenting during a quarantine is easy. It’s having the media second guess you every night before bedtime that's the hard part. #ParentalPostgame pic.twitter.com/cGmcq5Xzaa

“Are you a good Dad?” his son asks him with a microphone in hand.

“I mean you know, we’re in unprecedented times right now and I really think that fatherhood is a moving target,” the comedian said. “I don’t think it’s fair to say that you could be a good dad or a bad dad when the truth of the matter is that fatherhood, the best you can be is trying to be a good father every day.

RELATED: Derrick Rose Practices Social Distancing With Kids

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah correspondent also praised himself for being thankful that interacting with his 3-year-old is effortless but if his son was in his early teenage years it might be a little more difficult.

“I’m lucky, ‘cause all I got is a three year old,” he said. “If he was 14, 15, I’d have to fight him everyday. But I got a three-year-old, you just give ‘em chocolate milk and graham crackers and you’re pretty much in the game for the most day.”

RELATED: Pregnant Ciara And Her Family Crush ‘Something New’ Choreography In Adorable Tik Tok Video

Wood also joked that he was the runner up for “Father of the Year” in Jet Magazine’s 2017 issue and lightheartedly mentioned that his son averaged 1.7 timeouts per/ week.