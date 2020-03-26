Meghan Markle’s First Big Gig Post-Royalty Revealed

On Thursday (March 26), it was revealed that the Duchess of Sussex will be voicing the upcoming Disneynature documentary Elephants.

Meghan Markle is going back to her roots.

Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus . pic.twitter.com/N0yW0e7Lv6

The former Suits star’s collaboration with Disney will reportedly benefit Elephants Without Borders and pre-dates her and Prince Harry’s unprecedented decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family.

Both Meghan and Harry have a history of working to preserve majestic animals. In 2017, the couple traveled to Botswana, Africa to assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders.

Elephants tells the story of Shani, an African elephant who travels with her son Jomo and a herd of other members of their species hundreds of miles across the Kalahari Desert.

Elephants is slated to stream on April 3 via Disney+.