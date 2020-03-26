Meghan Markle’s First Big Gig Post-Royalty Revealed

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 09, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The Duchess of Sussex is collaborating with a big time entertainment company.

Meghan Markle is going back to her roots.

On Thursday (March 26), it was revealed that the Duchess of Sussex will be voicing the upcoming Disneynature documentary Elephants.

The former Suits star’s collaboration with Disney will reportedly benefit Elephants Without Borders and pre-dates her and Prince Harry’s unprecedented decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family. 

Both Meghan and Harry have a history of working to preserve majestic animals. In 2017, the couple traveled to Botswana, Africa to assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders.

Elephants tells the story of Shani, an African elephant who travels with her son Jomo and a herd of other members of their species hundreds of miles across the Kalahari Desert.

Elephants is slated to stream on April 3 via Disney+.

 

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

