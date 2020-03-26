Why Will Smith Says He’s Humbled By Rapper’s Tribute Video

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Will Smith says he’s “humbled and honored” after rapper Joyner Lucas released a tribute song highlighting his Hollywood career.
Lucas released a music video for his new track “Will” on Monday (March 23). The video pays homage to Smith as Lucas reenacts his iconic roles such as Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bad Boys, Men in Black and more.
“I learned a lot from him and I owe it. Homie’s my idol and don’t even know it,” Joyner rapped in the tribute song.
On Wednesday (March 25) Smith shared a clip of the music video on Instagram along with a message to Lucas. He says it’s always been his intention to inspire others and he hopes to meet Lucas one day.
Shocked that his idol responded, Lucas followed up by saying he needs to “take a cold shower and wake up” because he must be dreaming.
Watch the music video for “Will” from Joyner Lucas’ debut album ADHD below.
Photo Credits: Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Daniel Knighton/Getty Images
