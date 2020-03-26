Why Will Smith Says He’s Humbled By Rapper’s Tribute Video

Will Smith says he’s “humbled and honored” after rapper Joyner Lucas released a tribute song highlighting his Hollywood career.

Lucas released a music video for his new track “Will” on Monday (March 23). The video pays homage to Smith as Lucas reenacts his iconic roles such as Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bad Boys, Men in Black and more.

“I learned a lot from him and I owe it. Homie’s my idol and don’t even know it,” Joyner rapped in the tribute song.

On Wednesday (March 25) Smith shared a clip of the music video on Instagram along with a message to Lucas. He says it’s always been his intention to inspire others and he hopes to meet Lucas one day.