Zaya Wade’s Pool Jump Video Gets Playful Teasing From Brother Zaire

However, that won’t stop her from receiving a little teasing from her 18-year-old big brother Zaire . The 12-year-old posted a video jumping into a pool in slow motion. Zaire playfully wrote, “No hops.” See the post below:

Zaya Wade is officially on Instagram and quickly becoming an influencer with over 20,000 followers in just five days.

On February 11, Zaya Wade revealed that she’s now identifying as female via a video proudly posted by her parents Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.



The next day (February 12), via his Instagram account, Zaire shared a picture with him and Zaya from when they were very young and a beautiful message about their relationship.

“Man, I remember bugging my mom as a kid telling her I wanted a brother so bad,” he wrote. “I was the only child looking for company and someone to look after and take care of. I have been blessed to have my best friend, Zaya, with me for 12 years.”

RELATED: Zaya Wade Speaks Out About Identifying As Female

He continues: “We did everything together...we fought, we played, we laughed and we cried. But the one thing we never did was leave each other behind... I’ve told you that I would lay my life down to make sure you are ten toes down and happy on this earth.

“I don’t care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you kid, and if it means anything, just know there’s no love lost on this side,” Zaire concludes.



See below:

