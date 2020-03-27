Vanessa Bryant’s Video Of Kobe Praising Daughter Gianna Will Break Your Heart

Vanessa Bryant is remembering her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna by highlighting their shared love of basketball.

On Thursday (March 26) Vanessa posted a heartwarming video on Instagram of Kobe talking about how much he enjoyed coaching Gianna and watching her grow in her basketball career.

“She started out playing soccer, which is one of my favorite sports as well,” said the former NBA star. “But then, when she asked about learning the game of basketball, I started teaching her piece by piece, and she started enjoying it and loving it and now she plays every day.”

“It’s been a joy to watch her grow and to be there every day for that process,” Kobe continued in the clip. “Her temperament is a lot like mine. She’s extremely competitive, very fiery, and backs down from no challenge.”