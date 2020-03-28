BET House Party Presents: Sunday Best IG Live With Kirk Franklin And Guests

To kick off BET’s House Party series on IG Live, Kirk Franklin presents an unforgettable praise party with special guests DeVon Franklin and award-winning gospel singer Erica Campbell.

Gospel legend Kirk Franklin is the winner of more than 40 Stellar Awards, 16 Dove Awards, 16 Grammy Awards and the host of the Kirk Franklin Praise channel on SiriusXM as well as BET’s Sunday Best.

DeVon Franklin is an award-winning film and TV producer, New York Times best-selling author, international speaker and spiritual success coach.

Erica Campbell is a Grammy Award-winning recording artist and proud member of the gospel singing duo, Mary Mary.

Spread the word and tune into @BET on Instagram Sunday March 29 at 11:00 PT/1:00 CT/2:00 EST!

The BET House Party IG Live series will feature daily programming designed to inspire, entertain and empower our community. From musical performances and DJ sets to master classes and lifestyle hacks, follow @BET for the daily schedule.