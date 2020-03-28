Nickelodeon To Host Kids Town Hall To Address Children's Coronavirus Questions

The spread of COVID-19, known as the novel coronavirus, is scary for all of us, and can be particularly challenging to explain to kids. Children across the country have had their routines disrupted with school closures and loss of access to parks, malls and other public spaces thanks to nationwide shutdowns.

Now, Nickelodeon will give kids the floor to ask all their questions about coronavirus, in a town hall event that will air this Monday, March 30 on the channel.

#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall will be an hour-long special offering a kids-eye view of life during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Deadline, "the special will directly address kids’ questions and concerns, include tips and insights from medical experts on ways to be healthy, and give first-person accounts from kids and families around the country who are social distancing and making changes to their everyday lives and relationships."

Kristen Bell will host the special, with experts and celebrities joining in via video conference. Among the guests will be California surgeon general Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, former U.S. surgeon general Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, and the show will also include a performance by Alicia Keys and appearances by Charli D’Amelio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, and Russell and Ciara Wilson, among others.

Tune in to #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall this Monday, March 30 at 7pm.