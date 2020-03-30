Chrissy Teigen Officiates Adorable Wedding For Daughter’s Stuffed Animals As John Legend Sings

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hosted a wedding on Instagram Live while in quarantine.

The lucky couple: the two stuffed animals that belong to their daughter Luna.

On Sunday (March 29), Teigen got on Instagram to livestream the wedding of Chloe and Nosh. The 34-year-old showed the deck of their beach house which was decorated for what she described as the “wedding of the century.”

“I don’t know how many of you have been to a wedding between two stuffed animals, but what I’ve found is they are everlasting. We're running a little bit behind on the wedding, the bride is freaking out," Teigen joked. "It looks like 10 o'clock is an ambitious time, it'll be on at 10:30, we're going to try to get her out there but right now, she's not in a good place."

On the Instagram Live of the wedding, Luna can be seen walking her stuffed animals down the aisle. Teigen officiated the ceremony, which was also attended by her 1-year-old son Miles.

And as if the mock wedding couldn’t get any cuter, Teigen introduced her husband John Legend to perform a hilarious rendition of Selena Gomez’s “Can’t Keep My Hands To Myself.”

The happy stuffed animal couple then said “I Do.” But instead of rings, Teigen suggested Luna and John combine two glasses filled with sand into one, symbolizing their "blended" and "wonderful lives."

With the success of their Instagram Live wedding, it looks like they’re killing the parenting game right now.